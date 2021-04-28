M/I Homes Q1 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) reported first quarter net income of $84.9 million or $2.85 per share, a 167% increase compared to $31.7 million or $1.09 per share, a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue increased 43% to $828.8 million. Homes delivered increased 35% to 2,019, a first quarter record. Analysts expected revenue of $758.77 million, for the quarter.

Shares of M/I Homes were up 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

