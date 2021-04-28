Markets
MHO

M/I Homes Q1 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) reported first quarter net income of $84.9 million or $2.85 per share, a 167% increase compared to $31.7 million or $1.09 per share, a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue increased 43% to $828.8 million. Homes delivered increased 35% to 2,019, a first quarter record. Analysts expected revenue of $758.77 million, for the quarter.

Shares of M/I Homes were up 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MHO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular