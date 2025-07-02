M/I Homes (MHO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, M/I Homes (MHO) was up +1.24% at $118.08. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 9.67% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of M/I Homes will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 23, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.43, reflecting a 13.48% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.12 billion, indicating a 0.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion, which would represent changes of -13.75% and -3.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, M/I Homes possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, M/I Homes is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.41.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

