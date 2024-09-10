M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

M/I Homes (MHO) closed at $153.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.84%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen an increase of 9.9% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 7.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.76 per share and a revenue of $4.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.9% and +9.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.95% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, M/I Homes possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, M/I Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.53.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

