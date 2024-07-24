M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

M/I Homes (MHO) closed the most recent trading day at $153.16, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

The the stock of homebuilder has risen by 29.62% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 8.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of M/I Homes in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.79, signifying a 16.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.05 billion, indicating a 3.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.18 per share and a revenue of $4.25 billion, indicating changes of +12.15% and +5.39%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. M/I Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M/I Homes has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.75, so one might conclude that M/I Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.