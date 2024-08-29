M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with M/I Homes (MHO) standing at $158.25, reflecting a -0.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.

The the stock of homebuilder has fallen by 4.38% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.83%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.11 billion, reflecting a 6.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $19.58 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, indicating changes of +20.79% and +9.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.73% increase. M/I Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, M/I Homes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.8.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 19, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

