M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

M/I Homes (MHO) closed the most recent trading day at $61.20, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 7.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 4.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from M/I Homes as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $3.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $980.5 million, up 8.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $3.67 billion, which would represent changes of +52.77% and +20.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M/I Homes currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, M/I Homes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.82, so we one might conclude that M/I Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

