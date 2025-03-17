M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

M/I Homes (MHO) closed at $115.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 7.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.69%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $4.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.97%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.12 billion, indicating a 7.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MHO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.44 per share and revenue of $4.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.44% and +3.61%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. M/I Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, M/I Homes is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.35.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.