M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, M/I Homes (MHO) reached $156.48, with a -1.04% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.82% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 1.37% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $4.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.97%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.17 billion, indicating a 20.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.83 per share and revenue of $4.47 billion, which would represent changes of +22.33% and +10.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. M/I Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, M/I Homes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.15.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.