M/I Homes (MHO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

M/I Homes (MHO) closed at $136.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.67%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 9.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 1.68%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 22, 2025. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.12 billion, down 2.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.25 per share and a revenue of $4.39 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.48% and -2.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M/I Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, M/I Homes is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.95 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)

