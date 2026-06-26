M/I Homes (MHO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

M/I Homes (MHO) ended the recent trading session at $163.00, demonstrating a +2.39% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 20.13% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 10.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.17, reflecting a 28.28% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 1.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.6 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion, which would represent changes of -14.52% and -0.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. M/I Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note M/I Homes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.76.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.