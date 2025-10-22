M/I Homes (MHO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

M/I Homes (MHO) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $4.14 for the same period compares to $5.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.37, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average home closing price : $477 thousand compared to the $480.56 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $477 thousand compared to the $480.56 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Homes delivered - Total : 2,296 compared to the 2,339 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,296 compared to the 2,339 average estimate based on two analysts. New contracts - Total : 1,908 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,013.

: 1,908 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,013. Average sales price of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions : $553 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $552.34 thousand.

: $553 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $552.34 thousand. Number of active communities (Average community count) : 234 versus 231 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 234 versus 231 estimated by two analysts on average. Aggregate sales value of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Homes in backlog : 2,189 versus 2,251 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,189 versus 2,251 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Financial services revenue : $34.65 million compared to the $29.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

: $34.65 million compared to the $29.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Revenue- Homebuilding revenue- Housing revenue: $1.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

Here is how M/I Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of M/I Homes have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

