M/I Homes (MHO) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

M/I Homes (MHO) reported $976.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. EPS of $3.98 for the same period compares to $4.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.16, the EPS surprise was -4.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M/I Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Homes in backlog : 2,847 compared to the 2,910 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,847 compared to the 2,910 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of active communities (Average community count) : 223 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 224.

: 223 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 224. New contracts - Total : 2,292 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,599.

: 2,292 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,599. Average sales price of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions : $548 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $547.03 thousand.

: $548 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $547.03 thousand. Average home closing price : $476 thousand compared to the $489.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $476 thousand compared to the $489.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Aggregate sales value of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions : $1.56 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.56 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Homes delivered - Total : 1,976 versus 2,221 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,976 versus 2,221 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Financial services revenue : $31.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

: $31.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%. Revenue- Homebuilding revenue- Housing revenue: $940.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

Shares of M/I Homes have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

