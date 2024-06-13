M/I Homes (MHO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

M/I Homes (MHO) closed at $125.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 5.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.79, reflecting a 16.26% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.05 billion, indicating a 3.71% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.18 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.15% and +5.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. M/I Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note M/I Homes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.64, so one might conclude that M/I Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

