M/I Homes (MHO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

M/I Homes (MHO) closed the most recent trading day at $167.02, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 15.06% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of M/I Homes will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.94, marking a 2.49% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.13 billion, indicating a 7.71% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.76 per share and a revenue of $4.42 billion, signifying shifts of +21.9% and +9.59%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.95% upward. Currently, M/I Homes is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, M/I Homes is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.26.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

