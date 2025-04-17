M/I Homes (MHO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

M/I Homes (MHO) ended the recent trading session at $106.19, demonstrating a +1.97% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 11.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 7.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of M/I Homes will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2025. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.97%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.12 billion, showing a 7.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $18.44 per share and a revenue of $4.78 billion, signifying shifts of -6.44% and +6.04%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, M/I Homes possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M/I Homes has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.12, which means M/I Homes is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

