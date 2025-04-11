M/I Homes (MHO) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, M/I Homes (MHO) closed at $106.52, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.81% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.06%.

Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 7.45% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 7.59% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2025. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.12 billion, up 7.09% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.44 per share and a revenue of $4.78 billion, representing changes of -6.44% and +6.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, M/I Homes is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, M/I Homes is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

