M/I Homes (MHO) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30, 2024, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.7% and 4.1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues increased 31% and 5%, respectively.



This homebuilding company’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 19%.

Trend in Estimates

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has remained unchanged at $4.79 in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 16.3% decline from $4.12 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

M/I Homes, Inc. price-eps-surprise | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, suggesting a 3.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

Despite challenging affordability conditions due to higher mortgage rates, M/I Homes' second-quarter earnings and net sales are likely to have increased year over year due to strong demand for entry-level and first-move-up homes. The lack of existing homes for sale is likely to have boosted the top line. MHO's focus on single-family homes and attached townhomes for various buyer segments, including first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester and luxury buyers, is likely to have driven growth.



Also, improved construction cycle time and solid land acquisitions and development strategy are likely to have helped it partially offset the negative impacts of the headwinds mentioned above.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Homebuilding revenues (which contributed 97.7% to total revenues in 2023) of $1,024.9 million suggests a rise from $988.7 million reported a year ago.



The company expects homes delivered in the second quarter to be in line with the first quarter (homes delivered totaled 2,158 units), with a slight increase in the second half of the year. The consensus mark for homes delivered is pegged at 2,170 units, indicating a rise from 1,990 units a year ago. The same for the average home closing price is likely to be $528,380, suggesting a rise from $493,000 reported a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for new contracts is pegged at 2,307 homes, calling for an increase from 2,197 homes reported a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for backlog is pinned at 3,528 homes, suggesting a rise from 3,508 homes reported in the prior year.



The same for Financial Services (contributed 2.3% to total revenues in 2023) revenues is pinned at $26.6 million, suggesting a rise from the year-ago level of $25.3 million.



However, higher material and labor costs, along with uncertain economic conditions, are likely to have negatively impacted operations and hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter. Elevated selling expenses and greater headcount and incentive compensation are anticipated to have strained MHO's profitability.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MHO this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



Dycom Industries DY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.43 and a Zacks Rank of 2.



DY’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 30.2%. Earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



KB Home KBH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



KBH’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company posted better-than-expected earnings in all the last four quarters, the average surprise being 18.4%.



AAON, Inc. AAON currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



AAON’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.7%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.