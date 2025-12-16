M/I Homes (MHO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

M/I Homes (MHO) ended the recent trading session at $133.26, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.23%.

Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 8.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 4.09%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of M/I Homes will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 28, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.11, marking a 12.74% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.16 billion, indicating a 3.41% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.44 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion, which would represent changes of -16.59% and -1.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. M/I Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, M/I Homes is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.06.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 218, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)

