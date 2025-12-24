M/I Homes (MHO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

M/I Homes (MHO) closed the most recent trading day at $128.80, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 28, 2026. In that report, analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $4.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.16 billion, down 3.41% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.44 per share and a revenue of $4.43 billion, representing changes of -16.59% and -1.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. M/I Homes is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, M/I Homes is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.35 for its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.