M/I Homes (MHO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

M/I Homes (MHO) ended the recent trading session at $127.88, demonstrating a +0.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen a decrease of 18.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 11.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 29, 2025. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.97%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.17 billion, indicating a 20.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. M/I Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note M/I Homes's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MHO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

