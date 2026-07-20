M/I Homes (MHO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

M/I Homes (MHO) ended the recent trading session at $146.66, demonstrating a -1.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 0.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 4.61%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of M/I Homes in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.17, marking a 28.28% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 1.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.6 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, indicating changes of -14.52% and -0.98%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M/I Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, M/I Homes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.47, so one might conclude that M/I Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.