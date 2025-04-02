M/I Homes (MHO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, M/I Homes (MHO) reached $115.72, with a +1.21% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 1.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.16, reflecting a 12.97% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.12 billion, showing a 7.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $18.44 per share and a revenue of $4.78 billion, indicating changes of -6.44% and +6.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for M/I Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, M/I Homes possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, M/I Homes is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.13.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 211, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MHO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

