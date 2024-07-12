M/I Homes (MHO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with M/I Homes (MHO) standing at $136.06, reflecting a +1.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 6.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2024. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.26%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.05 billion, showing a 3.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.18 per share and revenue of $4.25 billion, which would represent changes of +12.15% and +5.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. M/I Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, M/I Homes is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.83 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

