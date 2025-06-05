M/I Homes (MHO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, M/I Homes (MHO) reached $109.46, with a +0.75% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.83%.

The homebuilder's stock has dropped by 0.27% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.43, reflecting a 13.48% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.12 billion, indicating a 0.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17 per share and a revenue of $4.36 billion, signifying shifts of -13.75% and -3.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for M/I Homes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, M/I Homes possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, M/I Homes is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.36 of its industry.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

