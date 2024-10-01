M/I Homes (MHO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

M/I Homes (MHO) closed the latest trading day at $172.34, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.53%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 7.52% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's gain of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of M/I Homes will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.94, showcasing a 2.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 7.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.76 per share and revenue of $4.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.9% and +9.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, M/I Homes possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, M/I Homes currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.2, so one might conclude that M/I Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

