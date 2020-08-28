M/I Homes (MHO): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is M/I Homes, Inc. MHO. This is because this security in the Building Products - Home Builders space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Building Products - Home Builders space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, M/I Homes is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the recent past, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MI Homes, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past two months, current quarter estimates have risen from 58 cents per share to $1.49 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $3.31 per share to $6.33 per share. This has helped MHO to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider M/I Homes. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

