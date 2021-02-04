M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. M/I Homes reported US$3.0b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.23 beat expectations, being 3.9% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on M/I Homes after the latest results. NYSE:MHO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for M/I Homes from twin analysts is for revenues of US$3.23b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 6.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 18% to US$6.88 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.23b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.88 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.7% to US$56.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of M/I Homes' earnings by assigning a price premium.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that M/I Homes' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.0% increase next year well below the historical 14%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that M/I Homes is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that M/I Homes' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for M/I Homes going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

