M/I Homes Inc. Reports Drop In Q2 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $121.24 million, or $4.42 per share. This compares with $146.75 million, or $5.12 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $1.16 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

M/I Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $121.24 Mln. vs. $146.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.42 vs. $5.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.16 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.