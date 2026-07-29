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M/I Homes Inc. Q2 Income Retreats

July 29, 2026 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $79.06 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $121.24 million, or $4.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, M/I Homes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.24 million or $3.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.5% to $1.063 billion from $1.162 billion last year.

M/I Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $79.06 Mln. vs. $121.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.02 vs. $4.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.063 Bln vs. $1.162 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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