M/I Homes Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MHO

In trading on Thursday, shares of M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.22, changing hands as high as $45.70 per share. M/I Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MHO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MHO's low point in its 52 week range is $34.33 per share, with $64.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.14.

