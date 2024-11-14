News & Insights

m-up holdings, Inc. Posts Strong Q2 2024 Results

November 14, 2024

m-up holdings, Inc. (JP:3661) has released an update.

m-up holdings, Inc. reported a significant boost in its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024, with net sales surging by 38.4% and operating profit increasing by 34.3% compared to the previous year. The company also saw a modest rise in profit attributable to owners, marking a 4.8% increase, while maintaining stability in its capital adequacy ratio despite a slight decrease.

