M DIAS BRANCO SA ORD BRL NPV (B3:MDIA3) Price Target Increased by 6.07% to 41.90

The average one-year price target for M DIAS BRANCO SA ORD BRL NPV (B3:MDIA3) has been revised to 41.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 39.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.77% from the latest reported closing price of 39.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in M DIAS BRANCO SA ORD BRL NPV. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDIA3 is 0.70%, a decrease of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.62% to 381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 194K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDIA3 by 8.48% over the last quarter.

FEMS - First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 154K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 45.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDIA3 by 23.53% over the last quarter.

FBZ - First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 893.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDIA3 by 25.54% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

