M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.67 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $14.98 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.26 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.2% to $235.887 million from $181.234 million last year.

M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.67 Mln. vs. $14.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $235.887 Mln vs. $181.234 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.87 - $0.9 Next quarter revenue guidance: $246 - $254 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.