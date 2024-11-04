M/A-Com (MTSI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect M/A-Com (MTSI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.4%. Revenues are expected to be $200.25 million, up 33.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain M/A-Com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications' at $51.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +68.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' will reach $93.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' will reach $55.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.6%.



Over the past month, shares of M/A-Com have returned +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, MTSI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

