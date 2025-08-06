M/A-Com (MTSI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect M/A-Com (MTSI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 34.9%. Revenues are expected to be $250.06 million, up 31.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific M/A-Com metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications' of $65.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' at $108.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' to reach $75.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +54.8% year over year.

Shares of M/A-Com have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

