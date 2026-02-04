M/A-Com (MTSI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that M/A-Com (MTSI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $268.91 million, exhibiting an increase of 23.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific M/A-Com metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecom' reaching $66.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' will reach $118.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' to come in at $83.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.1%.

Over the past month, M/A-Com shares have recorded returns of +32% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTSI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.