LZB Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Retail-Led Margin Momentum

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto make a broader point than the headline beat. Management emphasized that retail expansion, operational discipline and supply-chain changes are helping the company outgrow a still-soft furniture market.

The setup matters because the quarter’s strongest signals came from strategy and outlook, and not just the results. Adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 53.7%. Meanwhile, revenues of $570.3 million edged past the consensus estimate of $569.2 million by 0.2%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

La-Z-Boy Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | La-Z-Boy Incorporated Quote

LZB Pushes Store-Led Growth

Melinda Whittington, president, CEO and board chair, said that the company’s main growth lever remains company-owned retail. Fiscal fourth-quarter written sales in that segment rose 11%, while delivered sales increased 9%, helped by acquisitions and new stores.

She framed that expansion as central to La-Z-Boy’s Century Vision strategy. LZB ended the fiscal year with 230 company-owned stores, or 61% of the total network, and it sees room to grow the footprint to 450 locations over time.

Management also pointed to improving same-store trends. Same-store written sales were down 2% in the quarter, but Whittington said that April turned positive and strength carried into May, including the Memorial Day.

La-Z-Boy’s Margin Beat Needs Context

Taylor Luebke, senior vice president and CFO, said that the adjusted operating margin was 9.9%, rising from 9.4% a year earlier, while adjusted operating income rose to $56.7 million from $53.6 million. The retail adjusted operating margin improved to 13.9%, and the wholesale adjusted operating margin climbed to 10.1%.

Still, management was careful to flag that not all of the margin strength carries forward. Luebke said that favorable inventory adjustments and pricing in the casegoods business ahead of its divestiture provided non-repeatable benefits in the quarter.

That nuance matters because Joybird remained a drag. Delivered sales there fell 10% to $32 million, and the company booked a $20-million goodwill impairment charge on a GAAP basis tied to near-term pressure on that consumer.

LZB Keeps Reshaping the Portfolio

Whittington spent considerable time on strategic cleanup. Over the past year, La-Z-Boy exited its wholesale casegoods businesses, finalized its U.K. supply-chain restructuring, and continued its multi-year distribution and home delivery transformation.

The next step is manufacturing consolidation. Management said that two small upholstery plants will be streamlined into the larger U.S. network, with Joybird manufacturing moving into La-Z-Boy plants in fiscal 2027.

Executives presented those moves as margin and agility plays, not retrenchment. The company said that its U.S.-centered production base, which covers about 90% of upholstered products, remains a competitive advantage as trade and tariff conditions evolve.

La-Z-Boy Sets Measured Q1 Bar

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, management projects sales of $490-$510 million and an adjusted operating margin of 4-5.5%. Luebke said that the outlook reflects organic growth of up to 4%, excluding acquisitions and divestitures.

He also noted that the first quarter is seasonally the weakest because of lower industry demand and a planned week-long plant shutdown. Comparability for the full year will also be affected by the casegoods exit and the partial-year anniversary of the 15-store acquisition completed last October.

Capital allocation remains balanced. La-Z-Boy ended the year with $303 million in cash and no external debt, approved a new $300-million repurchase authorization, and targets splitting the operating cash flow roughly evenly between reinvestment and shareholder returns.

LZB Q&A Highlights Near-Term Friction

A KeyBanc analyst asked what drove the stronger April and May trends. Whittington said that the gains came from sharper product and pricing architecture, better messaging and strong in-store execution, while cautioning that consumer behavior remains choppy.

On margins, Raymond James pressed on what underlying profitability looked like without the casegoods benefit. Luebke pointed to continued friction from the distribution transformation, negative same-store sales and deleverage at Joybird, though he said that those pressures have been improving sequentially.

He was also more explicit on supply-chain economics in Q&A, saying that the four-year delivery transformation should turn roughly breakeven positive in the third year and yield a benefit of 50-75 basis points in the fourth year.

La-Z-Boy Leaves Investors With Clear Agenda

The closing tone of the call was disciplined rather than celebratory. Management argued that the company is gaining share through self-help actions even before a broader housing or furniture rebound takes hold.

That leaves investors with a focused agenda for fiscal 2027: keep expanding retail, absorb near-term inflation and transformation costs, improve Joybird economics, and turn restructuring work into steadier margin expansion.

What Zacks Signals Say Now

LZB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of A. In Zacks’ framework, the strongest combinations are typically Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B style scores, while a Rank #3 can still be held, with better grades viewed more favorably than weaker ones. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The score mix points to attractive value and growth characteristics, with less support from momentum. Because the Zacks Rank is driven by earnings estimate revisions, that signal can change after the quarterly report as analysts update their models.

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