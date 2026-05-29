LZB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/2/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/2/26, La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.242, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of LZB's recent stock price of $38.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when LZB shares open for trading on 6/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LZB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LZB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.03 per share, with $42.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.70.

In Friday trading, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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Further LZB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.