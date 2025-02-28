LZ Technology Holdings Limited Completes Initial Public Offering, Raises Approximately $7.2 Million

LZ Technology Holdings Limited successfully completed its IPO, raising $7.2 million through 1.8 million shares at $4 each.

Quiver AI Summary

LZ Technology Holdings Limited announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of 1,800,000 Class B ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, raising approximately $7.2 million before expenses. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "LZMH" on February 27, 2025. The offering includes a 45-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 270,000 shares. Proceeds from the offering will be used for research and development, expansion, acquisitions, marketing, and working capital. LZ Technology specializes in information technology and advertising in China, focusing on smart community services, out-of-home advertising, and local life connections for businesses and consumers.

Potential Positives

LZ Technology successfully closed its initial public offering, raising approximately $7.2 million, which can enhance its financial stability and growth prospects.

The company’s shares are now trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which may increase its visibility and credibility with investors.

The proceeds from the offering are intended for research and development, international expansions, strategic acquisitions, and marketing efforts, indicating a strong future growth strategy.

The underwriters were reputable firms, suggesting confidence in the offering and the company's market potential.

Potential Negatives

The initial public offering generated only approximately $7.2 million, which may be perceived as limited funding for an information technology and advertising company with aspirations for growth and international expansion.

The inclusion of numerous forward-looking statements highlights potential uncertainties regarding the Company's future performance, which can create skepticism among investors.

The Company is operating in competitive and rapidly evolving tech and advertising sectors, which may pose significant risks to its growth and profitability that are not fully addressed in the press release.

FAQ

What is LZ Technology's recent IPO?

LZ Technology successfully closed its IPO of 1,800,000 Class B ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, generating approximately $7.2 million.

Where can I find LZ Technology's Class B ordinary shares?

The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "LZMH" on February 27, 2025.

What will LZ Technology do with the IPO proceeds?

The proceeds will be used for research and development, international expansions, strategic acquisitions, marketing, and working capital.

Who were the underwriters for the offering?

Benjamin Securities, Inc. and D. Boral Capital LLC acted as underwriters for LZ Technology's IPO.

How can I obtain the final prospectus for the offering?

You can request the final prospectus from Benjamin Securities, Inc. or D. Boral Capital LLC via email or standard mail.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



HUZHOU CITY, China, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: LZMH) (“LZ Technology” or the “Company”), an information technology and advertising company, today announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of 1,800,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Class B Ordinary Shares”), at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The offering generated total gross proceeds of approximately $7.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company's Class B Ordinary Shares started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 27, 2025 under the ticker symbol "LZMH."





In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 270,000 Class B Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. LZ Technology intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for research and development, international expansions, strategic acquisitions, marketing efforts and working capital.





The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Benjamin Securities, Inc. and D. Boral Capital LLC acted as underwriters for the offering (the “Underwriters”). Bevilacqua PLLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Underwriters in connection with the offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-276234) relating to the offering, as amended, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on February 26, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming part of the registration statement. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Benjamin Securities, Inc. by email at info@benjaminsecurities.com, by standard mail to 3 West Garden Street, Suite 407, Pensacola, FL 32502, or by telephone at +1 (516) 931-1090; or from D. Boral Capital LLC by standard mail to D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Ave 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at info@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1(212)-970-5150.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About LZ Technology Holdings Limited











LZ Technology Holdings Limited is an information technology and advertising company operating through its subsidiaries in China. The Company’s business spans three key verticals: Smart Community, Out-of-Home Advertising, and Local Life. Its Smart Community services provide intelligent access control and safety management systems, installed in thousands of residential communities in China. Its Out-of-Home Advertising division offers multi-channel advertising solutions through a vast network of monitors across approximately 120 cities in China, with ad placements on access control screens, SaaS platforms, and third-party advertising spaces. The Company’s Local Life vertical connects businesses with consumers through online promotions, social media marketing, and retail sales of various products and services. LZ Technology is committed to providing high-quality services to communities and businesses.







Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company’s statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company’s shares in the offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.





For further information, please contact:





Michael Wu





Investor Relations





LZ Technology Holdings Limited





michael@lzmh.co



