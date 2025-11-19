LZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.37, changing hands as low as $9.22 per share. LegalZoom.com Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LZ's low point in its 52 week range is $6.47 per share, with $12.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.25.

