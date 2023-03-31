LZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.37, changing hands as high as $9.53 per share. LegalZoom.com Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LZ's low point in its 52 week range is $7.37 per share, with $16.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.43.

