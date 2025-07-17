LYV's Concert Demand Remains Strong: Can it Handle Rising Costs?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV continues to thrive on the back of resilient global demand for live music. Concertgoers are showing no signs of fatigue, with high-profile tours regularly selling out and consumer interest remaining robust across markets. This strong demand environment bodes well for Live Nation’s flywheel business model, where more shows drive growth across ticketing, sponsorships and venue operations.



But behind the scenes, rising costs are beginning to test the company’s scalability. Expenses tied to artist production, logistics, labor and infrastructure are climbing. As artists elevate their stage designs and fans expect more immersive experiences, cost structures are evolving in ways that could pressure profitability if not carefully managed. Live Nation is also contending with inflationary pressures in materials and services that support large-scale events.



To offset this, the company is relying on its vertical integration strategy, owning and operating more venues, which allows greater control over margins through high-margin ancillary revenue streams like food, beverage and VIP services. Additionally, its use of dynamic pricing helps to capture more value per ticket, particularly in high-demand scenarios.



Still, cost discipline will be key as Live Nation navigates a packed 2025 concert calendar. While consumer enthusiasm remains high, any softening in discretionary spending or unexpected cost spikes could weigh on operating leverage. The real question now is whether LYV can continue to scale profitably in an environment where demand is strong but delivering the show is more expensive than ever.

LYV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

LYV’s shares have gained 16.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 12.6%. In the same time frame, other industry players, such as Warner Music Group Corp. WMG and IMAX Corporation IMAX, have gained 6.2% and 26%, respectively.

Price Performance



Despite its recent gain, LYV is trading at a discount, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.27, which is well below the industry average. Meanwhile, Warner Music and IMAX’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratios stand at 2.41 and 3.66, respectively.

P/S (F12M)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share has increased to $2.35 in the past 30 days. However, the company’s earnings in 2025 are likely to witness a decline of 14.2%.



Meanwhile, Warner Music and IMAX’s earnings in 2025 are likely to witness a rise of 31.3% and 11.6%, respectively.

LYV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

