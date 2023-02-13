Lytton Laurence W Updates Holdings in LiqTech International (LIQT)

Fintel reports that Lytton Laurence W has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of LiqTech International Inc (LIQT). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 30, 2021 they reported 2.21MM shares and 10.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 105.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 491.19% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for LiqTech International is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 491.19% from its latest reported closing price of $0.52.

The projected annual revenue for LiqTech International is $34MM, an increase of 90.72%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiqTech International. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIQT is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 9,698K shares. The put/call ratio of LIQT is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bleichroeder holds 3,283K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares, representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 3.11% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,430K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 710K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 578K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Greenwood Capital Associates holds 510K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIQT by 5.78% over the last quarter.

LiqTech International Background Information

LiqTech International Background Information

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

