Lytton Laurence W Increases Position in Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)

Fintel reports that Lytton Laurence W has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.63MM shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 0.21MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 195.31% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.81% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duos Technologies Group is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.67.

The projected annual revenue for Duos Technologies Group is $19MM, an increase of 47.08%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duos Technologies Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOT is 0.09%, a decrease of 18.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 2,222K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bleichroeder holds 1,283K shares representing 17.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 476K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 56.90% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Overbrook Management holds 58K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 24.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 59.67% over the last quarter.

Duos Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.