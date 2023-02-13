Lytton Laurence W Cuts Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

Fintel reports that Lytton Laurence W has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK). This represents 0.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 18, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 85.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 801.52% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paratek Pharmaceuticals is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 801.52% from its latest reported closing price of $1.98.

The projected annual revenue for Paratek Pharmaceuticals is $260MM, an increase of 123.30%. The projected annual EPS is $0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paratek Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 38.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTK is 0.15%, an increase of 93.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 24,877K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,887K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares, representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTK by 80.50% over the last quarter.

Omega Fund Management holds 1,971K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General American Investors holds 1,884K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTK by 32.37% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,734K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bruce & holds 1,557K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

