Lytton Laurence W Cuts Stake in Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

Fintel reports that Lytton Laurence W has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.40MM shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 3.69MM shares and 9.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.05% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Endosurgery is $11.42. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.05% from its latest reported closing price of $9.93.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Endosurgery is $91MM, an increase of 26.93%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Endosurgery. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEN is 0.55%, an increase of 40.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 33,514K shares. The put/call ratio of APEN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,974K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 107.94% over the last quarter.

CPMG holds 3,964K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 49.59% over the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 2,833K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 91.12% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,387K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 138.97% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,842K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 48.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEN by 126.14% over the last quarter.

Apollo Endosurgery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal defect repairs to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack™ Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

