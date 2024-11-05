News & Insights

Lytix Biopharma’s Strategic Licensing Boost with Verrica

Lytix Biopharma AS (DE:6BG) has released an update.

Lytix Biopharma, a Norwegian company focused on cancer treatment, is poised to benefit from its licensing agreement with Verrica Pharmaceuticals, which is working on advancing LTX-35 in cancer treatment. With Dr. Jayson Rieger now leading Verrica and also serving on Lytix’s board, the collaboration could enhance Lytix’s financial prospects, including potential milestone payments and royalties.

