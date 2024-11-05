Lytix Biopharma’s Strategic Licensing Boost with Verrica

Lytix Biopharma AS (DE:6BG) has released an update.

Lytix Biopharma, a Norwegian company focused on cancer treatment, is poised to benefit from its licensing agreement with Verrica Pharmaceuticals, which is working on advancing LTX-35 in cancer treatment. With Dr. Jayson Rieger now leading Verrica and also serving on Lytix’s board, the collaboration could enhance Lytix’s financial prospects, including potential milestone payments and royalties.

For further insights into DE:6BG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.