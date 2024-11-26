Lytix Biopharma’s Promising Advances in Cancer Treatment

Lytix Biopharma AS (DE:6BG) has released an update.

Lytix Biopharma has showcased promising results for its lead drug candidate LTX-315 in treating basal cell carcinoma, achieving a 97% overall response rate and significant tumor reduction. This progress reduces development risk and positions the company for potential phase III trials, tapping into a projected USD 11.5 billion market by 2028. Investors may find the company’s innovative approach in cancer treatment compelling for future growth.

