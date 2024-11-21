News & Insights

Lytix Biopharma Partner Raises $42M in Public Offering

November 21, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Lytix Biopharma AS (DE:6BG) has released an update.

Lytix Biopharma’s partner, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, is set to raise $42 million through an underwritten public offering, with the possibility of additional shares being sold. This funding move is poised to support Verrica’s dermatology therapeutics, including their collaboration on VP-315 for non-melanoma skin cancers. Investors in healthcare and biotech may find this offering particularly intriguing as it highlights the ongoing development of innovative treatments in the sector.

