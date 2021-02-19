Gain Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech developing small molecule therapies for lysosomal storage disorders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $40 million in an initial public offering.



Gain Therapeutics is developing novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding, with an initial focus on lysosomal storage disorders, using its exclusively in-licensed proprietary platform Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy (SEE-Tx) to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding. The company has identified and filed three patent applications and one provisional patent application for its novel Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulators (STARs). Gain expects to obtain additional preclinical data and commence IND-enabling studies for lead compound candidates beginning 2021.



The Bethesda, MD-based company was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GANX. Gain Therapeutics filed confidentially on November 16, 2020. BTIG and Oppenheimer & Co. are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Lysosomal storage disorder biotech Gain Therapeutics files for a $40 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

